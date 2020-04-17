After 92 Years, a Big Change for Land O’ Lakes

Land O' Lakes Dairy Co-Op is making a subtle, but important change to celebrate their 100th anniversary. The iconic logo with the Indian Maiden, which has been around for 92 years, has been quietly changed. According to an article about the change in delish.com, the original logo was designed in 1928, and then re configured by Patrick DesJarlait, of the Red Lake Ojibwe tribe in the 1950's.

You can see the new logo below, on their official Instagram page. No Indian maiden, but a more eye catching focus on the American farmer, with 'Farmer Owned' prominently featured on the new packaging, and 'Since 1921' also included. The Indian maiden has been heavily criticized for years as being stereotypical of Native Americans.

According to a press release sent out last month, some of the new product packages will feature real life Land O' Lakes farmers and co-op members. Some products with the new labels have already started hitting shelves, and should be complete by the end of 2020.