Add Tyler Oubre to UL Softball’s Top-Ranked Recruiting Class

You can add another name to the expected 2021 Louisiana Ragin' Cajun Softball recruiting class.

On Monday, we told you that Extra Inning Softball recently ranked the list of Louisiana commitments as the top recruiting class in the entire country.

In our rundown of UL commitments, who are all expected to officially sign this week, we left out Tyler Oubre, a right-handed pitcher who attends Destrehan High School and plays summer ball for the Georgia Impact.

Oubre, a 2019 Class 5A All-Louisiana selection, verbally committed to the Cajuns back in March.

Oubre is another highly recruited and highly thought of player who creates a lot of excitement about the future.

We asked the question, two years ago; "Will UL Softball have the top recruiting class in the nation?" and it's become obvious that it was a valid question.

UL head coach Gerry Glasco began working real hard of these classes as soon as he became head coach, getting in on a number of these youngsters very early, and it seems to have paid off.

Glasco's plan was to bring in a number of transfers, as he has over the first few seasons, but to switch to more of a four-year player roster, beginning with the next signing class.

That's not to say that the Cajuns won't be adding any more transfers after this season. The transfer portal has changed the complexion of things, and all programs will certainly be open to adding a player if it can help them.

That being said, the next couple of classes, highlighted by these young ladies, and many more, will allow Glasco to build more around the players he recruits out of high school.

The future does indeed look bright for Ragin' Cajun Softball!