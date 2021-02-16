Adam Sandler Recreates “Happy Gilmore” Golf Swing 25 Years After Movie’s Release

Just about anyone who has ever gotten their hands on a golf club has attempted the infamous "Happy Gilmore" golf swing. The man who made the swing famous, Adam Sandler, has proven that he can still crush the driver like he did in the movie a quarter-century ago.

Just to set the stage, on this day 25 years ago one of Adam Sandler's most iconic movies, "Happy Gilmore", was released in theaters. Check out some clips from @Fandango below.

With it being such a special occasion, Happy himself dropped by online to provide everyone a reminder that he can still swing a golf club just like he did years and years ago! Check out the commentary and swing from @adamsandler on Twitter below.

Adam Sandler starts off his video saying, "OK. It's been 25 years since I've done this. Let's see what happens... I'm scared". As he lines up for the attempt, he drops once last line for his arch-nemesis in the movie by saying, "Shooter McGavin, this is for you".

Then... WAM! Sandler sends a missile in what looks like a drive that split the fairway probably 450 yards. "And I am not lying to you, that is smashed", said Sandler.

Ok... if I had to put a real number on it, this ball went 295 yards with some roll. I am sure Sandler can really send it. "That went pretty well. You're dead, Shooter", Sandler concluded.

Of course, the cocky @ShooterMcGavin_ had to respond on Twitter.

It didn't take long for another one of Sandler's co-stars in the film to chime in on Twitter. Check out the response from Ben Stiller aka @RedHourBen below.

"Happy Gilmore" to this day is one of my all-time favorite movies. As an Adam Sandler fan, as a golfer, as a guy who loves to watch his friends attempt this swing at the driving range, I just had to share this clip with everyone.

The internet also felt pretty nostalgic thanks to Sandler's monster drive he flawlessly recreated from the hilarious film. Check out some reactions from Twitter below.

Could we really see Happy make a comeback someday? All I know is that the fans of "Happy Gilmore" are rewatching the original film in honor of 25 years of one-liners and long-drives that Adam Sandler has provided.