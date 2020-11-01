The car, the airplane, the cell phone all did NOT make "Acadiana's List of the Top Inventions of all time". But boudin did, lol. That goes to show you where our priorities are. We do love to eat, don't we?

Nearly 100 people in the Acadiana area were asked on social media, "What is the best invention of all time?". Ironically, fire made the list and it's not even an invention. Fire is a discovery. Toilet paper also made the list. That probably has more to do with the pandemic than anything. By the way, experts are suggesting another shortage on the horizon.

Who knew cake would make the list, cheesecake in particular. There are a handful of surprises about this survey, take a look.