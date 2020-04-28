Acadiana’s Laterrance Welch Receives Two Power Five Offers

One local football standout continues to be a valued commodity in college football recruiting circles, receiving two more offers, both from Power Five Schools.

Laterrance Welch, who attends Acadiana High school, shared on social media that he has received offers from Nebraska and Michigan St.

Back in mid-April, Welch shared on social media that he received offers from South Alabama, Virginia, Alabama, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, and Mississippi St.

A 6-foot-1, 180-pound cornerback, Welch helped Acadiana to an undefeated season in 2019, as well as the Class 5A state title.

Only a sophomore, Welch is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2022.