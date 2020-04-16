Acadiana’s Laterrance Welch Receives Six Offers

One local football standout has had a busy week, reporting offers from six colleges, including three SEC institutions and one Sun Belt Conference school.

Laterrance Welch, who attends Acadiana High school, shared on social media on Wednesday that he has recently received offers from South Alabama, Virginia, Alabama, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, and Mississippi St.

A 6-foot-1, 180-pound cornerback, Welch helped Acadiana to an undefeated season in 2019, as well as the Class 5A state title.

Only a sophomore, Welch is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2022.

View highlights of Welch, below: