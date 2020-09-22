Acadiana’s Laterrance Welch Receives Power Five Offer

One local football standout continues to be a valued commodity in college football recruiting circles, receiving another offer from a Power Five School.

Laterrance Welch, who attends Acadiana High school, shared on social media on Monday that he has received an offer from Colorado.

Earlier this month, Welch was offered by Texas A&M and Houston.

Welch has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Nebraska, Michigan St., Georgia, Florida St., Florida, Arkansas, Minnesota, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Texas, McNeese St., South Alabama, Virginia, Alabama, Georgia Tech, and Mississippi St.

A 6-foot-1, 180-pound cornerback, Welch helped Acadiana to an undefeated season in 2019, as well as the Class 5A state title.

Only a junior, Welch is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2022.

Welch is one of the top younger players, not only in both the local area and the state but in the entire country as well, and it's good to see him receiving so much well-deserved attention.

He's a terrific athlete, has good size, has fantastic cover skills, and is a solid tackler.

All those football attributes, and he's known as an asset off the field as well.

He's already received a number of offers from an impressive list of schools, with more almost certain to be coming his way.

We congratulate him on yet another offer, and we wish him the best this season and beyond.