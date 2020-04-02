Acadiana’s Landon Guidry Receives NAIA Offer

A local prep football standout has received an offer from an NAIA school.

Landon Guidry, a kicker/punter who currently attends Acadiana High School, shared on social media recently that he has received an offer from Southwest Assemblies of God University, located in Waxahachie, Texas.

NAIA schools do not offer athletic scholarships, but they do offer spots on their respective rosters.

Last week, Guidry received an offer from Dodge City Community College, located in Dodge City, Kansas.

Currently a senior at Acadiana, Guidry received the offer for the upcoming 2020 season.

Currently a 2.8 (GPA) student, Guidry also has played baseball at Acadiana.