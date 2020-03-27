Acadiana’s Landon Guidry Receives JUCO Offer

A local prep football standout has received an offer from a junior college in the midwest.

Landon Guidry, a kicker/punter who currently attends Acadiana High School, shared on social media recently that he has received an offer from Dodge City Community College, located in Dodge City, Kansas.

Currently a senior at Acadiana, Guidry received the offer for the upcoming 2020 season.

Currently a 2.8 (GPA) student, Guidry also has played baseball at Acadiana.