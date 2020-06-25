Acadiana’s Jerimiah Brown Offered by Arkansas

A local prep football standout has reportedly been issued an official offer by a member of the Southeastern Conference.

Jerimiah Brown, who currently attends Acadiana High School, shared on social media on Wednesday that he has been extended an offer by Arkansas.

A 5-foot-11, 190-pound cornerback, Brown helped Acadiana to the school's first-ever undefeated season and a Class 5A state title in 2019.

Brown is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2022.