Acadiana’s Derreck Bercier Offered By Two Schools

A local prep standout has been offered an opportunity to extend his athletic/academic career by two more schools.

Derreck Bercier, who currently attends Acadiana High School, shared on social media on Thursday that has has been extended offers by East Central University, a Division II school located in Ada, Oklahoma, and by North Park University, a Division III school located in Chicago, Illinois

Back in March, Bercier received an offer from Sterling College, an NAIA school located in Sterling, Kansas, as well as one from Bethel College, another NAIA school, located in North Newton, Kansas.

The offers from East Central and North Park are the fourth and fifth for Bercier, who has also been offered by Louisiana College.

A 5-foot-10, 210-pound linebacker, Bercier was a part of Acadiana's undefeated Class 5A state title team in 2019.

Also an outstanding student, Saunier reportedly carries a 3.8 GPA.

Saunier is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2021.