Acadiana’s Christian Hawkins Receives Two Offers

A local prep football standout received offers from two NCAA Division III schools this week.

Christian Hawkins, currently a student at Acadiana High School, shared on social media this week that he was extended an offer by Trine University, located in Angola Indiana, on Tuesday, followed by another offer, from Alvernia University, located in Reading, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday.

Like all Division III schools, Trine and Alvernia don't offer athletic scholarships but do offer roster spots.

A 5-foot-11, 155-pound receiver, Hawkins helped the Wreckin' Rams to a perfect 15-0 record in 2019, and a Class 5A state title.

A good student who carries a 3.2 GPA, Hawkins is scheduled to graduate in the spring of 2021.