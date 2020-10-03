Acadiana’s Christian Hawkins Receives NAIA Offer

A local prep football standout has received an offer from an NAIA school located in the midwestern part of the country.

Christian Hawkins, currently a student at Acadiana High School, shared on social media last Friday that he has been offered by St. Ambrose Univesity, an NAIA school, located in Davenport, Iowa.

Last month, Hawkins was offered by Concordia University Wisconsin, an NCAA Division III school located in Mequon, Wisconsin, which is close to Milwaukee.

Also last month, Hawkins shared that he was extended an offer by Beloit College, an NCAA Division III school, which is located in Beloit, Wisconsin.

Back in August, Hawkins shared that he had been offered by two other NCAA Division III schools, Concordia University Chicago, which is located in River Forest, Illinois, and Albright College, located in Reading, Pennsylvania.

For Hawkins, the offer by Concordia University Wisconsin is the 11th that he's received.

NAIA schools, such as St. Ambrose, do offer athletic scholarships.

NCAA Division III schools don't offer athletic scholarships, but they do offer spots on their respective rosters.

A 5-foot-11, 155-pound receiver, Hawkins helped the Wreckin' Rams to a perfect 15-0 record in 2019, and a Class 5A state title.

This season, the Wreckin' Rams, who are ranked at the top of the LSWA Class 5A poll, is off to an unbeaten 3-0 start.

A good student who carries a 3.2 GPA, Hawkins is scheduled to graduate in the spring of 2021.

We congratulate Hawkins on his latest offer and wish him the best of luck for the remainder of the 2020 high school football season.