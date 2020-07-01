Acadiana’s Cardell Thibodeaux Offered By SBC School

A local standout prep baseball player has been offered an opportunity to extend his athletic/academic career by a Sun Belt school.

Cardell Thibodeaux, who currently attends Acadiana High School, shared on social media on Tuesday that has has been extended an offer by South Alabama.

A left-handed-hitting outfielder, Thibodeaux is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2022.

Also an outstanding student, the 5-foot-8, 160-pound Thibodeaux reportedly carries a 3.5 GPA.