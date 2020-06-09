Acadiana’s Cam George Receives Two Offers

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns apparently have some more competition in their quest to add a local prep football standout to one of their future recruiting classes, including another Sun Belt Conference school.

Cameron George, a defensive end who attends Acadiana High School, shared on social media on Monday that he has been extended offers by Georgia St., a Sun Belt Conference member, as well as Ohio.

Back in May, George received an offer from Louisiana.

George visited UL in early March.

The 6-foot-2, 245-pound George has also reportedly been offered by such schools as FAU, UTSA, Army, Navy, ULM, Nicholls St., Air Force, McNeese St., Lamar, South Alabama, Furman, Penn, Princeton, Northwestern St., Southern, Cornell, Coastal Carolina, Southeastern Louisiana, and WKU.

An outstanding student who is scheduled to graduate next spring, George currently carries a 4.1 GPA.