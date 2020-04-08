Acadiana’s Cam George Offered by SBC School

One local prep football standout continues to be quite popular in college football recruiting circles.

Cameron George, a defensive end who attends Acadiana High School, was recently offered by South Alabama, his second offer from a Sun Belt Conference school.

On the last day of March, George was offered by Princeton, his third from an Ivy League school.

On March 20, George was offered by Northwestern St., Southern, and Cornell.

The offer from Cornell was his second Ivy League offer at the time.

Ivy League schools do not offer athletic scholarships, but they do offer spots on their respective rosters.

In mid-March, George was offered by his first Sun Belt Conference school, Coastal Carolina.

In early March, George was offered by both Southeastern Louisiana and WKU.

Near the start of March, George shared on social media that he visited UL.

The Cajuns have not yet offered George, although he has also received offers from Dartmouth, Grambling St., and Harding University.