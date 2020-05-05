Acadiana’s Thaos Figaro Offered by D-II School

A local prep football standout has been extended an offer by a university on the east coast.

Thaos Figaro, who currently attends Acadiana High School, shared on social media over the weekend that has been offered by Lenoir-Rhyne University, a Division II school located in Hickory, North Carolina.

In early April, Figaro was offered by Harding University, another Division II school located in Searcy, Arkansas.

Division II schools do not offer athletic scholarships, but they do offer spots on their respective rosters.

In late-April, Figaro was offered by Southeastern Louisiana and Stetson.

A 6-foot-2, 225-pound defensive end/outside linebacker, Figaro is the son of former Lafayette High/Notre Dame/NFL linebacker Cedric Figaro.

Currently a junior at Acadiana, Figaro is scheduled to graduate in the spring of 2021.