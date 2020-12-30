The Acadiana High School Wreckin' Rams football team will be playing for a state title this evening in Natchitoches and the community is invited out to help send them off in style.

The Wreckin' Ram Send Off Parade will happen around noon today beginning at the school on Rue Du Belier through Scott and on to Interstate 10.

The parade route will be as follows:

Rue Du Belier to Dulles

Dulles to Westgate Rd

Westgate Rd to Cameron St

Cameron St to St Mary

St Mary to I-19

Everyone who loves the Rams is invited to line up anywhere along the parade route with signs and noisemakers. Businesses and homes along the route are encouraged to show their support.

The 5A state championship game between No. 1 Acadiana (10-1) and No. 6 Alexandria (7-1) is set for 6:00 pm tonight at Turpin Stadium at Northwestern State University.

Acadiana is seeking its second straight state title and sixth in school history (2006, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2019). Alexandria is making its first-ever trip to the state championship game.