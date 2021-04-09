There are some debates that may never end, like the toilet paper debate: over or under? How about the Sci-Fi debate: what's better, Star Trek or Star Wars? Seinfeld, or Friends? And Jerry did live alone, was tidy, and dressed well (not that there's anything wrong with that).

Some of these debates could be solved with science (putting the toilet paper "under" would keep the cat from spinning it all off of the roll, no?), but most are too hinged on opinion.

Cajuns can be some of the most steadfast (ornery?) people you'll ever meet, so it stands to reason that there are some debates much closer to home that may never end.

Great Acadiana Debates that May Never End

5 Cajun Phrases/Words That Make Us Laugh

10 Most Common Cajun Last Names in Louisiana

How to Lose a Cajun in 10 Days