Unvaccinated Aaron Rodgers Tests Positive For COVID-19

BREAKING NEWS, according to Tom Pelissero Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19.

Green Bay is riding a 7 game winning streak since dropping their season opener against the New Orleans Saints.

Rodgers is now unavailable for this Sunday's game at Kansas City.

According to Ian Rapoport, Rodgers has not received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Rodgers has kept up an impression he was vaccinated, and in doing so, appears to have broken a few league rules.

Rodgers isn't the first member of the Packers to miss time due to COVID-19 this season.

Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams tested positive for the virus last week, causing him to miss last Thursday's game at Arizona. He was still not at practice on Monday.

Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard was also out against Arizona after being deemed a "close contact" of Adams. Since Lazard is unvaccinated, NFL rules required him to be away from the day for five days.

Quarterback Jordan Love, a 2020 first-round pick of the Packers, is expected to make his first NFL start this Sunday.

