Aaron Rodgers Breaks Silence When Asked If He’ll Return to Green Bay
With Green Bay Packers training camp three weeks away, MVP Aaron Rodgers broke his silence when asked if he'll return to the team.
The Match, a made-for-TV golf event airing on Turner Sports this week features Aaron Rodgers partnered with Bryson DeChambeau, and Tom Brady partners with Phil Mickelson.
While driving his golf cart Rodgers was asked by TNT's Brian Anderson if he had any idea who would be the Packers quarterback when they kickoff their season on September 12th against the New Orleans Saints, followed by a statement from Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald to Aaron about wanting to know.
If you don't recognize the last voice, it's Charles Barkley aptly making light of the situation. I wouldn't hold my breath on Rodgers telling Chuck his plans when they see each other in Lake Tahoe next week.
Rodgers and DeChambeau went on to win "The Match", but it's Rodgers' football future that has the sports world buzzing.
Two days ago, Rodgers shares his views on the significance of mental health for athletes.
Rodgers, the reigning NFL MVP, did not show up to the Packers mandatory mini-camp last month, and reportedly does not want to return to Green Bay.
Packers management has stated they have no intentions of trading their 37-year old franchise quarterback, leading to the current standoff.
The reason? A buildup of many things over the last few years, one of which was Green Bay's decision to draft quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 draft.
Will Rodgers be the Packers starting quarterback on September 12th when the Saints host Green Bay?
We'll see.
