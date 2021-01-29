A Sneak Peek at Miller Stadium’s New Field in Crowley

The Crowley Recreation Department has been in the revamping process by installing artificial turf, new lighting, and various other upgrades. The historic Miller Stadium received unanimous support from the City Council during a meeting on June 25th, according to the Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce. GeoSurfaces, the artificail turf company that is heading the project, posted a photo of the newly turfed Miller Stadium and it looks incredible. The post says, “One field down, eight to go.”

This is huge for the city of Crowley. Miller Stadium has so much history. According to The Historical Maker Database, it was built in 1948 and served as the home of the Crowley Millers who played in South Louisiana’s semi-pro Teche League and the professional Gulf Coast and Evangeline Leagues from 1948 to 1957. In 1957 Hurricane Audrey severely damaged many parks. In 1958 the league folded and the ballpark was purchased by the City of Crowley for the recreation department. In 1998 the ballpark was renovated and now serves the needs of the youth who play in the recreation department, local high schools, American Legion, and semi-pro teams. And here we are in the newest phase of this historical park.

Miller Stadium

GeoSurfaces proposed the project for a total estimated cost of $4,847,900. The proposed contract to convert Crowley’s nine ballfields from natural turf, install new fencing, Miller Stadium Champion Wall, backstop/netting replacement, and provide the new lighting systems for all nine fields came to $5,057,900. That cost was reduced by $210,000 with GeoSurfaces’ commitment to cover the cost of lighting two fields in exchange for sponsorship signage to be placed at those fields. Therefore, the total cost for the contract will be $4,847,900. The City of Crowley will have 12-13 years to pay it off with one year of deferred payments, according to Acadia Parish Chamber.

Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce Facebook

This will be a great investment for the City of Crowley like the complexes in Youngsville and Broussard are for their cities. This will be an opportunity for tournaments and outsiders to go to Crowley and in turn, support the local community by dining and shopping local businesses.