A.J. Klein Bids Farewell to Saints/Fans on Social Media

A former New Orleans Saints starting linebacker said his goodbyes to his former organization and its fans in a classy social media post.

A.J. Klein, who played for the Saints for the past three years, showed his appreciation for the Saints, and to Who Dat Nation, after agreeing to a free-agent deal with the Buffalo Bills on Monday

This is the kind of thing that lets you know that, while players do view the NFL as a business, they do feel a genuine attachment to certain cities that they may play in.

Klein signed a three-year deal with the Saints prior to the 2017 season, after playing the first four years of his career with the Carolina Panthers.

The 28-year old Klein started 43 games for the Saints over the past three seasons, including last season, when he appeared in 15 games, all as a starter, compiling 69 tackles, including 2.5 sacks, while also intercepting one pass.

In parts of seven NFL seasons, Klein has accumulated 339 tackles over 103 career games.