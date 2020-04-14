A Football Life: Former Ragin’ Cajun WR Bam Jackson [AUDIO]

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Jarrod "Bam" Jackson always dreamed of becoming a Ragin' Cajun and knew he loved football from a very early age.

On The Word With G Monday, he took us through his unique football journey to get to where he is today, staying ready and hopeful to make another dream come true by playing in the NFL.

Take a listen:

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook