A Football Life: Former Ragin’ Cajun Deuce Wallace [AUDIO]

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Deuce Wallace took the road less traveled to get to where he ended up at the University of Louisiana. He began as a preferred walk-on in 2015, had to push through much adversity to get to where he finished his career as a team captain and a big part of the winningest team in program history.

On Tuesday I got the opportunity to chat with him on The Word With G about his unique journey through football where he actually had a different sport he loved growing up and much more.

Take a listen here:

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook