A Football Life: Former Cajun Ike Taylor [AUDIO]

From bouncing from New Orleans to North Carolina to back to New Orleans and growing up quickly based on his circumstances Ike Taylor is a heck of a tough guy.

He was also inducted recently into the Louisiana Athletics Hall of Fame in 2019 along with winning two Super Bowls with one of the best football organizations in the NFL in the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Adversity early in his life has led to a lot of success later in life for Ike Taylor.

He played a bunch of sports in high school at New Orleans Abramson High with baseball, basketball, and football with football becoming what he was most passionate about.

When he got to UL he didn't play his first two seasons but got his stuff together and walked on his junior season in 2001 as a running back. However, his coaches told him his best chance to play at the next level was to transition to defensive back which he did really well learning from Charles 'Peanut' Tillman.

The Pittsburgh Steelers used a fourth-round selection on him during the 2003 NFL Draft and the rest, as they say, is history.

