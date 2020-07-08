A Deeper Look at LSU’s Three 2019 Championship Rings [Video]

LSU's historic 15-0 National Championship football season has led to plenty of hardware for the team, including three championship rings.

The 2019 season saw the Tigers earn an SEC Championship, win a semi-final CFB playoff game against Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl, and capture the CFB Playoff National Championship in New Orleans against Clemson.

Players and staff received three championship rings this week, each one with a unique design.

Phrases that are both a big part of LSU football, and the 2019 LSU team can be seen on the rings, such as "Hold That Tiger" and "One Team One Heartbeat", along with National Championship trophy emblem, Tiger Stadium, and plenty of diamonds.

Derek Ponamsky, special assistant to Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron, appeared on ESPN Radio's The Dan LeBatard Show to explain of what went into designing the rings, and why they had three total.