A Closer Look at Green Bay’s Situation w/Andy Herman/Eric Davis

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

There has been much made over the last week of the Green Bay Packers first-round move up the 2020 NFL Draft board to select Utah State's, QB Jordan Love. What does the future hold for Aaron Rodgers? Will he demand a trade? Is there friction between him and head coach Matt LaFleur?

On Thursday's edition of The Word With G, I wanted to dispel some of these notions and some of the other craziness that is swirling around by national pundits.

Therefore, I reached out to Andy Herman who covers the team for Packer Report as well as the creator of the Pack-A-Day Podcast.

Take a listen to our conversation regarding everything here:

In addition, later on during Thursday's show, I got the opportunity to cut up with former All-Pro NFL Cornerback Eric Davis and now Host of the Bleav in 49ers Podcast. He offered a very unique glance into what the situation's going to be like moving forward in Green Bay as he was a rookie in SF during the transition between Joe Montana and Steve Young.

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook