A Basketball Life: Former Ragin’ Cajun Bryce Washington [AUDIO]

Bryce Washington was a force as a player for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns basketball team, one of only a few players in UL history to both score and rebound over 1,000 each.

On Friday he joined me on The Word With G to share with us his basketball journey. He grew up as more of a baseball fan, consistently being doubted and overlooked, becoming one of the best players in UL history, and pursuing his dreams of playing professionally.

Take a listen:

