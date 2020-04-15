Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Eric Young Jr grew up in baseball with his dad having played in the Majors when he was a kid. Therefore, he got such a unique view of what it's like to be in the show, access to a ton of Big Leaguers to pepper with questions, and the drive to want to be a professional athlete. And become a professional athlete he did.

However, it didn't happen without its challenges and adversity. He's got such a unique story of how he got to Major League Baseball, how he's had to fight to stay there, tragedy striking and persevering.

He joined me on The Word With G on Tuesday, take a listen:

