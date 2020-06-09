A Baseball Life: Former Ragin’ Cajun LHP Andy Gros [AUDIO]

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The early 2000s were a magical time for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns baseball program, mainly the 2000 season and during that season there was a freshman left-hander who would make a major impact on that team achieving the success that they had.

Andy Gros was put in a rare spot for a freshman pitcher with his team down 0-1 to the #1 team in the nation against the South Carolina Gamecocks in enemy territory. To his surprise, he was tasked with taking the ball and defeating the Gamecocks to keep the Cajuns season alive on a Saturday morning day of the game.

Gros not only wanted to win for his team or himself but for a guy, he looked up to, a guy he idolized in fellow senior pitcher Scott Dohmann. Coach Robe decided that he was going to give the ball to Dohmann in game three if UL won game two and it was on the young shoulder of AG to do so.

On Tuesday's edition of The Word With G, I had the pleasure to talk to Gros specifically regarding that moment, his upbringing, how he got into baseball, why he chose UL, his ups and downs there, and much more.

In case you missed the conversation take a listen back to it here:

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook