A Baseball Life: Former Cajun Pitcher Hogan Harris [AUDIO]

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Lafayette native Hogan Harris joined The Word With G on Thursday to hang out and guide us through his still on-going baseball life.

He began at St. Thomas More High where he was a four-year letter winner and helped lead the Cougars to back-to-back Class 4A State Titles in 2014 and 2015. In addition, he was the lone player representing the state of Louisiana in the 2014 Perfect Game All-American Game out in beautiful San Diego at Petco Park. What an experience that must have been.

From there, Harris stood pat in his backyard choosing to play for the University of Louisiana's Ragin' Cajuns beginning in 2016 where the lefty logged 27.2 innings of work while pitching to a respectable 3.90 ERA.

During his time at UL, he spent two summers playing in the most prestigious collegiate summer baseball league in the country aka the Cape Cod Baseball League. Once during the 2016 summer after his freshman year and then in 2017 after his sophomore campaign.

Harris wrapped up his college career in 2018 where he went 5-2 for the Cajuns with a sparkling 2.62 ERA.

After his junior season, he entered the MLB Draft where he was selected in the 3rd round by the Oakland Athletics.

During his first season of professional baseball in 2019 he began in the California League playing for the Stockton Ports before moving onto the New York-Penn League where he suited up for the Vermont Lake Monsters.

In case you missed it, here's the whole story on former Ragin' Cajun southpaw Hogan Harris:

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook