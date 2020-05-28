A Baseball Life: Former Cajun OF Gavin Bourgeois [AUDIO]

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Gavin Bourgeois, a local kid from Notre Dame high school joined The Word With G on Thursday to guide us through his baseball journey. He took us through the highs, the lows, and even how he fell in love with the game.

He didn't begin his playing career at UL, the Church Pointe native actually began at LSU-Eunice where he competed for two seasons and posting a very strong .341 average his sophomore season.

While in high school he had ties to the Robichaux family as Tony's twin-brother Tim coached him while at Notre Dame and that connection no doubt aided him in coming to Louisiana to play for Tony.

Bourgeois broke out in 2018, his first season with the Cajuns posting a .311 batting average good enough for second-highest on the team and one of only two players to hit above the .300 mark. He finished the year tied for the most hits with 69, scored 46 runs, drove in 38, and hit three long-balls.

An injury to his labrum set him back his senior year in 2019 as he was forced to take a red-shirt before this 2020 season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. He has decided not to return next season and will hang up his cleats for his collegiate career.

In case you missed it, here's the entire conversation I had with Bourgeois on Thursday as he takes us through his baseball journey:

