A 9-Foot Mako Shark in Navarre Beach [VIDEO]

There was a lot of action in Navarre Beach on Saturday and it wasn’t just Mardi Gras celebrations. Although there were plenty of people there to catch beads while boats paraded through the Florida beach, some people were going after a much bigger catch. After three hours, #TeamDorsal caught a 9-foot mako shark in Navarre Beach during the Mardi Gras festivities.

Facebook, South Santa Rosa News

They posted pictures of the incredible catch and shared them on the South Santa Rosa News Facebook page. According to the Facebook post, the shark remains will be harvested. Just looking at the shark's teeth in the photo is scary. I can't imagine what it would be like seeing it in person. Check out this amazing video of them pulling the shark onto the shore.