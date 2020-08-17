9 Year Old Saints Fan Knows Roster Better Than Anyone [Video]

The Saints 80 man training camp roster put on pads for the first time in camp today, and while fans can't be there, one young Saints fan can help you remember the entire roster.

Her name is Kinnlee Peck, and she's 9 years old.

Saints beat writer Rod Walker of nola.com wrote a nice story about the young Saints super fan, highlighted by her incredible memory of the team's roster, and the entire coaching staff.

I can usually name a Saints 53 man roster each year once the regular season begins.

But an entire training camp roster and coaching staff? That's on another level.

For a few of the names, I'd be asking "Who Dat?"

I'm impressed Kinnlee.