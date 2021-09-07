9 Acadiana Area Teams Ranked in Week 2 LSWA High School Football Polls

After week 1 of high school football, plenty of area teams are ranked in the top 10 of their respective class LSWA (Louisiana Sports Writers Association) poll.

(All rankings are based on a compilation of votes from the writers of the LSWA)

The second top 10 polls for the 2021 season were released this morning, with nine teams representing the Acadiana area ranked, including two at the very top.

In Class 5A, the Acadiana Wreckin' Rams are ranked 1st after their season-opening 9-7 defeat of Carencro.

Carencro comes in ranked 3rd in Class 4A, moving up 1 spot from the previous week's poll. Joining them in the rankings is STM. The Cougars fell from 2nd to 5th after falling to Madison Prep 38-35 on a thriller on Friday evening.

St. Martinville opening the season with a 38-31 win over Cecilia and is currently 8th in the Class 3A polls. Jennings falls three spots back to 10th after a 35-14 loss to Leesville.

In 2A, LCA is ranked 1st coming off a 19-7 win over Westgate. Notre Dame ranks 6th after kicking off their season with a 26-14 victory against Southside.

Finally, in Class 1A, Vermilion Catholic fell in their season opener to Catholic-New Iberia, but remain in the top 10 this week, coming in at #8. Two spots behind them at #10 is Catholic-Pointe Coupee, who defeated Livonia 47-24.

School 1st rec pts prev

CLASS 5A

1. Acadiana (5) 1-0 105 1

2. Brother Martin (1) 0-0 102 2

3. Catholic-BR (3) 1-0 96 3

4. Zachary 1-0 85 4

5. Ponchatoula (1) 0-0 81 5

6. West Monroe 1-0 70 6

7. John Curtis 0-0 49 7

8. Scotlandville 0-0 39 8

9. Destrehan 0-0 31 10

10. Alexandria 1-0 30 NR

Others receiving votes: Captain Shreve 26, Ruston 23, Byrd 18, Rummel 8, Haughton 5, East St. John 4, Airline 4, John Ehret 2, Woodlawn-BR 2.

CLASS 4A

1. Karr (9) 0-0 114 1

2. Neville (1) 1-0 111 3

3. Carencro 0-1 90 4

4. Warren Easton 0-0 88 5

5. STM 0-1 84 2

6. Vandebilt Catholic 0-0 50 8

7. Westgate 0-1 47 6

8. Northwood-Shreve 0-1 45 7

9. Plaquemine 0-0 41 10

10. Leesville 1-0 37 NR

Others receiving votes: Assumption 29, Lakeshore 14, North DeSoto 12, Carver 9, Tioga 7, Liberty 1, Cecilia 1.

CLASS 3A

1. University (1) 1-0 102 2

2. Union Parish (4) 1-0 101 3

3. De La Salle (3) 0-0 100 1

4. St. James (1) 0-0 97 4

5. Madison Prep 1-0 88 6

6. Lake Charles Prep 0-1 64 5

7. Sterlington 1-0 62 8

8. St. Martinville 1-0 38 NR

9. E.D. White 0-0 30 10

10. Jennings 0-1 19 7

Others receiving votes: Green Oaks 14, Carroll 14, Mansfield 11, Church Point 10, Jena 8, St. Louis 7, Booker T. Washington-NO 2, Lutcher 2, North Webster 1.

CLASS 2A

1. LCA (9) 1-0 114 1

2. Mangham 1-0 98 5

3. Many (1) 0-1 96 2

4. Newman 0-0 89 3

5. Amite 0-0 85 4

6. Notre Dame 1-0 67 6

7. Loreauville 1-0 50 8

8. Dunham 1-0 47 9

9. St. Charles 0-0 43 7

10. Kinder 27 10

Others receiving votes: Catholic-New Iberia 18, General Trass 14, North Caddo 13, Rosepine 12, Kentwood 5, Ferriday 3.

CLASS 1A

1. Calvary Baptist (10) 1-0 120 1

2. Ouachita Christian 1-0 108 3

3. Oak Grove 0-1 92 2

4. Southern Lab 0-0 89 5

5. Ascension Catholic 0-0 72 6

6. Riverside 0-0 67 7

7. Grand Lake 1-0 62 9

8. Vermilion Catholic 0-1 55 4

9. Homer 0-1 40 8

10. Catholic-Pointe Coupee 1-0 24 NR

Others receiving votes: Haynesville 14, St. Edmund 10, East Iberville 9, St. Mary’s 7, St. Frederick 4, Logansport 4, Basile 2.

What Exactly is Turf Toe? Seven Weird Sports Injuries