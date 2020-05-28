8 Things You Touch All Day That Need To Be Sanitized

The COVID-19 outbreak has made a lot of people think twice about what they touch throughout the day. From door handles to car keys and even your cell phone, there are germs everywhere. And if the challenge of finding hand sanitizer is any indication, then people are taking sanitation VERY seriously.

We looked into 8 common items we touch every day and what researchers say about the potential for the spread of germs.

Bathroom Faucets

Public Door Handles

Common Workplace Equipment

Cell Phones

Car Keys

Keyboards

Bathroom Door Handles

Coffee Pots

Did you know that 27% of bathroom handles have traces of mold and even staph?

Or that cell phones are typically 10 times as dirty as the average toilet seats?

You asked and we answered!