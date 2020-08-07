8 Signs You Are A ‘Type A’ Personality

We've all probably spent some time during the pandemic trying to figure ourselves out. I've decided most of my anxiety about COVID-19 has come from the simple fact that there are things that are out of my control. I know this seems like a fact of life, but I'm a guy that likes to have at least an understanding of what's happening NOW and what's happening NEXT. During the coronavirus pandemic, there were days that the challenges changed hour-to-hour.

The intense period of self-reflection has led me to the conclusion that I am a Type A personality. I'm also someone that doesn't like to be boxed in, so I initially scoffed at the idea that a long-standing set of traits (all of which I have) could define me. But, this is pretty spot on.

Are you a Type A personality? Take the test below.