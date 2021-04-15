7-Time All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge Abruptly Retires, Cites Irregular Heartbeat

Seven-time NBA All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge, 35, abruptly retired today, making the announcement on his Twitter profile.

Aldridge spent 9 seasons in Portland with the Blazers and 7 as a member of the San Antonio Spurs before recently joining the Brookly Nets after a buyout in San Antonio.

Aldridge experienced an irregular heartbeat during the Nets' game against the Los Angeles Lakers last Saturday, noting the condition got worse afterward.

Anyone should be able to understand Aldridge's decision, and the Nets certainly do.

Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks released the following statement following Aldridge's announcement:

"We know this was not an easy decision for him, but after careful consideration and consultation with medical experts, he made the best decision for him, his family and for his life after basketball."

2021 NBA All-Stars

Every NBA All-Star in New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans History

Most Boring Sports Dynasties of All-Time