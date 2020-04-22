7 Ragin’ Cajuns Who Could Be Drafted This Week

Louisiana's Ragin' Cajuns could be in store for a historic draft.

While a pair of UL offensive lineman will be drafted, five of their teammates could be as well.

The most Ragin' Cajuns selected in a single draft occurred in 1989 with 3.

Our own Chris Gannon, co-host of the football pregame show, went 73rd overall in the 3rd round to the New England Patriots that year as a defensive end, while his teammates in DE Mark Hall (7th round, 169 overall) and defensive back Thomas King (8th round, 198 overall) were both drafted by the Green Bay Packers.

Can Louisiana match or even surpass 3 players drafted this week?

The best odds are on the program equaling that number but don't rule out a new school record being set.

Here's a rundown of each player who will certainly be in an NFL camp, and the projected round they'll be selected in.