7 Cajun and Zydeco Documentaries and Movies You Should Watch Right Now [Videos]
The other afternoon I was scrolling through Amazon Prime looking for something to watch and luckily, came across a fantastic recent documentary called "Finding Cajun". That got me wondering, how many more great movies and documentaries about Cajun and Creole culture and music are out there?
Once I started searching, I immediately went down the rabbit hole of watching countless movie trailers until I actually fell asleep with the remote still in my hand. I did however discover some incredible documentaries about all things Acadiana, Cajun and Zydeco music, Cajun and Creole culture, and of course, food!
I even found a couple of "Cajun" movies that are...pretty odd but entertaining in unintentional and hilarious ways.
And no, "Belizaire the Cajun" isn't even on the list!
Some of these titles are streaming free for Amazon Prime members, and others are available to rent or buy through Amazon Prime. You can find some of these available to be streamed on YouTube as well.
- 1
Finding Cajun (2020)
"A critical look at Cajun and Creole culture identity in South Louisiana". Find out more from the official "Finding Cajun" Facebook page HERE.
- 2
Zydeco (1984)
"An enduring ethnographic portrait of zydeco’s beloved musical families and their Creole identity as seen at home, in local clubs, at work, and running Mardi Gras." You can find streaming links or buy the DVD HERE.
- 3
Marc and Ann (1991)
"Enchanting portrait of Marc and Ann Savoy, Cajun musicians who are dedicated to the preservation and continuance of Cajun culture." Another great Acadiana documentary from Les Blank Films. Find out more, get streaming links or buy the DVD HERE.
- 4
This Ain't No Mouse Music! (2014)
"A rollicking history of famed roots music label, Arhoolie Records, and its founder Chris Strachwitz." This documentary covers New Orleans and a few other places around the world, but a good portion focuses on Acadiana with acts like Pine Leaf Boys, Clifton Chenier, and more. You can find out more HERE.
- 5
Roots of Fire (2017 - 2020)
"Roots of Fire is an in-progress documentary film and digital series that explores Louisiana French Music as it pushes into the future." The "Roots of Fire" series is a really exciting, extremely well-produced ongoing series covering artists like Bruce Sunpie Barnes, Feufollet, Pine Leaf Boys, Andre Thierry and so much more. This series is truly a must-see. Start watching the "Roots of Fire" series HERE.
- 6
Poor White Trash (1961)
Originally released in 1957 under the title "Bayou", the movie was re-released in 1961 as "Poor White Trash". The movie was filmed in the Barataria Bay area using mostly Louisiana locals for several characters in the movie. This one is basically a "Cajun Exploitation" film, but still kind of fun. Find out more and get links to watch it HERE.
- 7
Schultze Gets the Blues (2005)
"Schultze is an accordion player and newly without work. When the local music club celebrates its 50th anniversary, his taste of music changes unexpectedly." This one is a bit of an oddball, but that's why it looks so fun. The main character Schultze hears zydeco for the first time and becomes completely obsessed with the music and the culture. His obsession eventually brings him to Acadiana. It actually has a 71% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has won numerous awards. Get streaming links to watch HERE.