7 Cajun and Zydeco Documentaries and Movies You Should Watch Right Now [Videos]

The other afternoon I was scrolling through Amazon Prime looking for something to watch and luckily, came across a fantastic recent documentary called "Finding Cajun". That got me wondering, how many more great movies and documentaries about Cajun and Creole culture and music are out there?

Once I started searching, I immediately went down the rabbit hole of watching countless movie trailers until I actually fell asleep with the remote still in my hand. I did however discover some incredible documentaries about all things Acadiana, Cajun and Zydeco music, Cajun and Creole culture, and of course, food!

I even found a couple of "Cajun" movies that are...pretty odd but entertaining in unintentional and hilarious ways.

And no, "Belizaire the Cajun" isn't even on the list!

Some of these titles are streaming free for Amazon Prime members, and others are available to rent or buy through Amazon Prime. You can find some of these available to be streamed on YouTube as well.