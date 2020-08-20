We obviously are still in the thick of summer here in south Louisiana and many of us are looking for ways to keep cool. That can often be a tough task here, especially if you want to enjoy some of the great outdoors.

Don't sweat it (figuratively and literally), your pal here has got you covered with some spots in Louisiana to not only cool off but do a little chillaxing while you're at it.

I'm talking about the sometimes-hard-to-find lazy river. There aren't as many of them as you may think in our state.

One of my favorites is the one at Blue Bayou/Dixie Landin' in Baton Rouge. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, the water park is not open and we can't enjoy their lazy river.

There are a few more though in the state that you can relax in and we've got all seven for you here.