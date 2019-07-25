68th Annual Kiwanis Football Jamboree Schedule

The 2019 high school football season is right around the corner!

The regular season begins on September 5-6 for most teams, but a number of teams will get prep time in jamboree action a week prior.

There are a number of outstanding jamborees scheduled in the Acadiana area, with the Kiwanis Football Jamboree being one of the headliners.

The 68th edition of the Kiwanis Football Jamboree, which will be held at Cajun Field on Thursday and Friday, August 29-30, will feature 12 teams.

Gates will open 5 pm each day, with kickoff time set for 6 o'clock.

Tickets are $10.

The six featured games will last 24:00, about half the time of a regular season game.

View this year's schedule below.

Thursday:

Lafayette High/Cecilia

Breaux Bridge/Carencro

Northside/Comeaux

Friday:

Southside/Notre Dame

Teurlings/Acadiana

St. Martinville/St. Thomas More