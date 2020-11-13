6,000 Saints Fans to Be Allowed in Mercedes-Benz Superdome This Sunday

The New Orleans Saints will get to play in front of more fans this Sunday than they did for the last home game.

Some 6,000 fans will be allowed in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome this Sunday, November 15th when the Black & Gold play host to the San Francisco 49ers.

The team's last home game against the Carolina Panthers on October 25 was the first game this season in which fans were allowed in the stadium (sans the game before where a few of the team's family members were allowed in). Only 3,000 fans were allowed in for that game.

If all goes well, the 6,000 fan threshold will be in effect again for the next home game against the Atlanta Falcons on November 22.

By December, however, the Saints hope to have 15,000 fans in the stands.

Of course, remember that you can hear the New Orleans Saints on the radio here in Lafayette on 97.3 The Dawg and ESPN 1420. Pre-game starts at 1:00 pm and the kick-off is set for 3:25 pm.