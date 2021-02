Living in South Louisiana comes with great perks, and also with some things we must tolerate (98 degrees down here is nearly unbearable, but it beats the cold, right?).

Now, with that in mind, there are some phrases most of us have uttered at some point in our lives that they probably weren't said with much confidence.

Here are 6 lies that Cajuns have, at some point in our lives, told ourselves.

6 Lies Cajuns Tell Themselves