Hopefully this upcoming weekend you'll be able to catch some awesome live music and unwind with some great friends. Oh wait, that's not gonna happen is it?

Eventually, we'll all be able to start going to local shows, concerts, and festivals. Until that happens, we'll have to look at the pictures on our phones from all of the great live shows we got to enjoy before the pandemic.

I was going through concert pictures on my phone today that I took from numerous shows from around Acadiana and figured I'd share them with you so we can all reminisce and remember how much we love live music.