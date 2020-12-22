500 New Jobs Coming With Amazon Fulfillment Center

Five hundred jobs will be coming along with the new Amazon Fulfillment Center that will be located in Carencro.

More jobs could likely follow according to Mark Manzanos, Director of Planning with Amazon.

Manzanos says that they are bringing jobs that offer competitive salaries and benefits.

The facility will be just over a million square feet.

They have invested 250 million dollars in Louisiana in the last several years according to Manzanos, and he say there will be an impact for small businesses as those with products to sell are using Amazon to get their products to their customers.

The project will be built at the site of the old Evangeline Downs on the Evangeline Thruway. The name of the project is "Project Bridge" according to the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. The fulfillment center will be perfectly located as they will be very close to the interchange of Interstates Ten and Forty-nine.

Governor John Bel Edwards says,

You don't become the world's largest online retailer without making a series of well-reasoned strategic investments, and Amazon's selection of Carencro for its new fulfillment center is a testament to this.

The announcement was made in a joint Zoom press conference this morning.

Amazon's vice president of global customer fulfillment, Alicia Boler Davis says,