5 Things That Made Us Excited For Back To School That Kids These Days Will Never Experience
It's back to school time in Acadiana! As we run around getting everything our kids need, there are a few things that used to make us excited about back to school that today's students will never have the chance to enjoy.
Clearly, things change as the years go by when it comes to school policies and what is acceptable. Many things that are now big no-nos were some of the things that got me excited to start school.
5 Things Kids Today Can't Enjoy