4th of July Celebrations Across Acadiana

Independence Day is just around the corner and it's time to don our red, white and blue, sing patriotic tunes, and get out and enjoy the festivities.

This year, your choices for getting out and watching some fireworks or just enjoying the 4th of July with your family is quite a bit smaller due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nonetheless, there are still a few municipalities that will be holding festivities. Here is the rundown of events throughout the Acadiana area so you and the family can get out and check out fireworks and more.

Broussard Fireworks Show - Saturday, July 4, 9:00 pm - St. Julien Park. 15th annual celebration, however, there will be no festivities this year. You're invited to enjoy the show from your vehicle. Broussard Chamber's Facebook page will live stream the fireworks display. Facebook.com/BroussardChamberOfCommerce

- Saturday, July 4, 9:00 pm - St. Julien Park. 15th annual celebration, however, there will be no festivities this year. You're invited to enjoy the show from your vehicle. Broussard Chamber's Facebook page will live stream the fireworks display. Facebook.com/BroussardChamberOfCommerce Erath 4th of July - Saturday, July 4, 9:00 pm - Downtown Erath. The annual 4th of July celebration was largely canceled, however, fireworks will light up the sky at 9:00 pm. Those attending are asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Erath4th.com

- Saturday, July 4, 9:00 pm - Downtown Erath. The annual 4th of July celebration was largely canceled, however, fireworks will light up the sky at 9:00 pm. Those attending are asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Erath4th.com Eunice 4th of July Fireworks - Saturday, July 4, 9:00 pm - Eunice Recreation Complex. 30-minute spectacular display of fireworks. Parking available at Eunice Recreation Complex. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. CajunTravel.com

- Saturday, July 4, 9:00 pm - Eunice Recreation Complex. 30-minute spectacular display of fireworks. Parking available at Eunice Recreation Complex. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. CajunTravel.com Jennings Stars & Stripes Fireworks Show - Friday, July 3, 9:00 pm - Jennings Airport. Facebook.com/Jennings-La-Festival-Association

- Friday, July 3, 9:00 pm - Jennings Airport. Facebook.com/Jennings-La-Festival-Association Youngsville Independence Day Celebration - Friday, July 3, 9:00 pm - Youngsville Sports Complex. Gates open at 7:30 pm with fireworks at 9:00 pm. Concessions available. Lawn chairs & blankets allowed. No ice chests please. Facebook.com/CityOfYoungsville

If we've missed an event that you know of, or if we listed an event erroneously, please drop us a note and we will gladly update this list. Email jude@973thedawg.com.