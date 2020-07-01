4th of July 2020 Firework Laws for Louisiana and Acadiana

This 4th of July weekend we'll all hopefully be enjoying a little downtime. At some point, the fireworks will start popping and flying. It's important to know the laws for fireworks in Acadiana and Louisiana before you get to poppin'. Here's what you should know...

Louisiana and Acadiana firework laws vary from Parish to Parish. Take a look so you know where fireworks are legal and where they aren't.

If fireworks are illegal where you live and you still want to celebrate the 4th of July with a good fireworks show, check out our list of 4th of July events around Acadiana HERE.

The website intergalacticfireworks.com has a treasure trove of information about what is legal, what isn't, and where.

From intergalacticfireworks.com -

Specifically Permitted

Consumer fireworks as defined by DOT and the CPSC. This includes cylindrical fountains, cone fountains, illuminating torches, pyrotechnic wheel devices, ground spinners, glitter sparklers, toy smoke devices, skyrockets, and bottle rockets, missile type rockets, helicopter aerial spinners, roman candles, mines or shells, firecrackers, and multiple tube fireworks.

Specifically Prohibited

Cherry bombs, tubular salutes, 2” American-made salutes, firecrackers with casings exceeding 1½” in length or ¼” in diameter, repeating bombs, aerial bombs, torpedoes exceeding 3/8” in diameter, roman candles larger than 10 balls, and skyrockets with a casing of less than 5/8” in diameter and less than 2 7/8” in length, with an overall length of 15”.

The good people over at theadvertiser.com have some great information on Acadiana's fireworks laws as well.

It is illegal to possess, use, handle, sell or ignite fireworks within the city limits of municipalities in Lafayette Parish – Broussard, Carencro, Duson, Lafayette, Scott and Youngsville, according to the Lafayette Fire Department.

Now, of course, there is also the matter of unincorporated areas in Acadiana when it comes to fireworks. In those areas, the laws are a little different. For the unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish, it is legal to set off fireworks starting June 25 through July 5, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and until 1 a.m. on July 5.

The same applies to Abbeville, Crowley, and Opelousas. Fireworks are only allowed outside of the city limits.

Iberia Parish however has a strict "no fireworks" ordinance. This includes firecrackers, Roman candles, torpedoes, skyrockets, or any other fireworks.

Jeanerette allows fireworks only outside of the city limits. Setting fireworks off within the city limits is strictly prohibited.

Loreauville allows you to set off fireworks on July 3, through July 5. Check with your city officials as far as what times are permitted. I looked but couldn't find anything credible so if you know definitively please let me know.

Delcambre allows the discharge of fireworks from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on July 4 only.

Iberia.net reports that "St. Mary Parish, fireworks are allowed within the 10 day period of June 25 to July 5. Fireworks can only be popped between 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on those days. On July 4 and 5, however, residents in unincorporated areas can pop fireworks all the way to 1 a.m."

Although residents are allowed to pop fireworks, St. Mary Parish law only allows for certain types of fireworks to be set off. These include "include cherry bombs, tubular salutes, two-inch American salutes, firecrackers with casings the external dimensions of which exceed 1½ inches in length or one-fourth of an inch in diameter, repeating bombs, aerial bombs, torpedoes which exceed three-eighths of an inch in diameter, Roman candles larger than 10 balls and skyrockets larger than six ounces" according to Iberia.net.

There is a strict ban on fireworks in Baldwin and Franklin.

Residents of unincorporated areas of St. Martin Parish are allowed to set off fireworks, including St. Martinville.